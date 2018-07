A man has denied attempting to murder an 11-year-old boy.

West Mercia Police said the boy was injured between 08:00 BST and 10:00 BST on 2 May before being found at an address in Malvern, Worcestershire.

Alexander James Johnson, of West Malvern Road, Malvern, was subsequently arrested and charged with attempted murder.

The 47-year-old appeared at Worcester Crown Court earlier. He is due to stand trial at the same court on 15 October.