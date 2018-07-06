A police dog has died inside one of the force's vehicles.

Five-year-old Ivy was in a "purpose-designed climate-controlled police vehicle" with another dog when she was found unresponsive on Thursday, West Mercia Police said.

She was treated immediately and taken to a vets where she died.

The second dog was not unwell or in any distress, the force said. Post-mortem tests will now be carried out on Ivy, who had been on duty at the time.

'Very sad time'

Ch Insp Mark Colquhoun said Ivy had arrived at work with her handler, but had not yet participated in any activity.

"Our thoughts at this time are with Ivy's handler and our Dogs Section team at this very sad time."

Met Office records show temperatures in the force's area, which covers Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire, exceeded 29C in parts on Thursday afternoon.

It is not known where in the force's area the vehicle was at the time or what time she was found.