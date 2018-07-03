Image caption A BBC Panorama investigation revealed Mr Curry's identity and that his home was in Los Angeles

A man has been denied perverting the course of justice by claiming not to know the identity of a vulnerable US citizen found in Hereford city centre.

Simon Gary Hayes, 52, from Somerset, is accused of lying to West Mercia Police by claiming to have found Earl Roger Curry in a confused state in 2015.

He pleaded not guilty to four charges at Worcester Crown Court on Tuesday.

Mr Curry, who is in his 70s and has dementia, was identified months later as being from Los Angeles.

Mr Hayes, of Ivy House Park, Taunton, will go on trial on 8 April next year.

He denies making false representations to members of the public and police between September 2015 and April 2016 by claiming to have found Mr Curry, and to not know his identity.

He is also accused of two counts of possessing articles for use in fraud and a charge of fraud relating to an application for a travel visa for the US.

Mr Curry was discovered in Hereford bus station without any identification on him.

He was cared for in a residential home for eight months before being flown back to the US in July 2016.