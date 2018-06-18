Image copyright Facebook Image caption Melanie Clark was found dead at the couple's home in Worcestershire

A man accused of murdering his wife on New Year's Eve has denied that he chose to teach her "the ultimate lesson".

David Clark denies murdering his wife Melanie, 44, at their home in Stoke Prior, near Bromsgrove, Worcestershire.

He said his wife "double-dared" him into sending social media messages to relatives that said she had a lesbian encounter with his friend's daughter.

But he denied it was an "evil" attempt to blacken her character, despite saying she had laughed and taunted him.

The 49-year-old has been giving evidence at his trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

On Monday, he told jurors he did not know whether his wife's claim about having a lesbian encounter was true or not.

Going through the messages sent in the last hours of New Year's Eve regarding the lesbian affair, prosecutor Benjamin Aina QC suggested he was in "a vengeful and spiteful mood".

But Mr Clark said: "No sir, I was just pushed. I don't like conflict.

"She was just pushing me to send those messages - she was laughing at me, calling me names.

"She said 'I don't care if you tell everyone."

The court heard Clark admit he could not remember anything of how his wife suffered a fatal stab wound, or telling a 999 operator that he had killed her.

"I don't remember picking up the knife. I don't remember anything of that. I just can't comment on that sir."

During re-examination, defence QC Alisdair Williamson asked Mr Clark to recount the last words his wife had spoken to him.

Mr Clark replied, in tears: "That nobody liked me and if I would do everyone a favour and just kill myself..."

The trial continues.