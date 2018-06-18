Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Research material relating to Sir Edward Elgar will be transferred to the British Library

Worcestershire has a "moral duty" to do what it can to keep the archives of Sir Edward Elgar, campaigners say.

The Elgar Foundation, responsible for historic documents from the English composer, wants to move the collection to the British Library in London.

But a councillor said the move "disregards" his connection to his home county.

A petition has been started to try to ensure the documents remain in Worcestershire.

Most of the archive, including research material; furniture; scores; photographs; scrapbooks; newspaper cuttings; and objects Elgar owned, is held at Elgar's birthplace, The Firs, in Broadheath.

The foundation said it wanted to protect its long-term future and believes its aim to promote Elgar across the world was "best met" by the library.

Image copyright James Watkins Image caption Campaigners want to see artefacts held in the Hive library, home of Worcestershire's archive service

But archivists and councillors said they wanted the collection to remain with the county's archaeology and archive service in The Hive.

Dr Adrian Gregson, from the service, said it had "widespread" support to keep the archive, adding: "Here, this collection would take pride of place, whereas in the British Library it would be one of many collections.

"We're keen to work with the foundation to see how we could meet their aims.

"But the starting point is that Elgar materials remain in Elgar county."

Councillor Lucy Hodgson, from Worcestershire County Council, who began the petition, said the move "seems to disregard" Elgar's local connection.

Paul West, former chief constable of West Mercia Police, who now plays viola with Worcestershire Symphony Orchestra, added: "Worcestershire is a county that is rich in history and heritage of all types.

"I believe we all have a moral duty to do whatever we can to protect it and to celebrate it, not only for our own generation but also for the generations to come."