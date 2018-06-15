Image copyright Facebook Image caption David Clarke is alleged to have been double the drink-drive limit when his wife Melanie was stabbed in the chest

A husband accused of killing his wife at their home has denied alcohol made him uncontrollably angry.

David Clark, denies murdering Melanie Clark, 44, in Stoke Prior, near Bromsgrove, on New Year's Day.

Giving evidence at Birmingham Crown Court, he admitted swearing at a female guest when she left a door open at his home after he had been drinking.

He is alleged to have been double the drink-drive limit when his wife was stabbed once in the chest.

Jurors heard he swore at the woman and asked if she was "born in a barn" when she left a door open during a visit in 2015.

It caused the woman and her husband to break off contact for about a year.

Mr Clark, 49, who said he could not recall the date of the incident, was asked by prosecutor Benjamin Aina QC: "Would you agree that if you were drinking alcohol your anger could be uncontrollable?"

He replied "No sir".

Melanie Clarke was found dead at the couple's home in Cloverdale, Stoke Prior, near Bromsgrove, in the early hours of New Year's Day

Mr Clark, who grew up in South Africa and moved to the UK with his wife in 2011, rejected claims that "insulting behaviour" by him had been one reason for the breakdown of his relationship with his wife, and the fact he had few friends.

The former military medic conceded that his wife had expressed concern after he allegedly used bad language towards her children.

Prosecutors allege Mr Clark stabbed his wife to death after taking part in a drinking game, before repeatedly asking armed police to shoot him.

Opening the case, Mr Aina claimed the defendant stabbed Mrs Clark after she told him she wanted him to leave their home in the morning.

The trial continues.