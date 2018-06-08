Image copyright Jeff Overs Image caption Monty Don said he was "humbled" to have been made an MBE

Television gardener Monty Don has been awarded an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours.

The Gardeners' World presenter said he was "delighted" and "humbled" to receive the honour.

Mr Don, who lives near Leominster, in Herefordshire, will receive the honour for services to horticulture, to broadcasting and to charity.

He presented BBC Gardeners' World from 2003 to 2008, before returning in 2011.

He said: "I am delighted and very humbled to be awarded this honour for doing something that I absolutely love and being able to share it with so many people."

His programmes have included the lead presenting role on Channel 4's Real Gardens, Fork to Fork and Lost Gardens and Around the World in 80 gardens.