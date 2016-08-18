Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Christian Bagley was stabbed as he returned from seeing his young daughter on Father's Day

Four people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man stabbed on Father's Day a year ago.

Christian Bagley was knifed twice as he walked under the Hunderton Bridge in Hereford on 21 June, 2015.

Two men, aged 27 and 36, are being questioned on suspicion of murder.

Two women, aged 34 and 51, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice. The women have been released on bail.

Mr Bagley collapsed in nearby Rogers Avenue after the attack at 22:50 BST and was pronounced dead a short time later.

West Mercia Police have previously made four arrests during the investigation but all were released without charge.

The case was highlighted on BBC's Crimewatch and a £10,000 reward was still on offer to anyone who gives information that leads to the conviction of those responsible.