Image caption The finial is thought to have formed part of a staircase

A headmaster has appealed for an anonymous prankster, who recently returned a historic carving to his school more than 50 years after taking it in a schoolboy dare, to contact him.

The wooden finial, in the shape of a flame, appears to have been part of a staircase at Hereford Cathedral School.

The current head teacher Paul Smith wants to reinstate it to its original place, but does not know where that is.

It is thought the schoolboy thief would now be in his 70s.

The letter reads:

Dear Sir / Madam

"I return this to Hereford Cathedral School. It was taken as a 'dare' about 55 to 60 years ago when the darer was a pupil. It is thought that it came from either the top of an upright supporting the main staircase in the Cathedral Junior School (Cathedral Preparatory School then) or from somewhere near the honours boards in the senior school. It has been carefully looked after. It has come to light recently as the result of a house move. The darer apologizes [sic] and hopes it can be re-instated."

The carving, which had been taken at some point between 1955 and 1960, had been sent to the school with a note of apology, and a promise it had been carefully looked after.

Mr Smith said: "We have been looking closely at all the staircases in the school to try and work it out but with no luck.

"Really, the only way to find out its true location is to meet with the 'darer' so that he can show us where it came from originally."

The finial is about 17cm (6in) tall and 8cm (3in) wide.

It was posted in Hereford, so the school is hoping the now-conscientious darer may live locally.