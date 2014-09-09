The family of an elderly couple who died after being involved in a road collision have paid tribute to them.

Thelma Cooke, 83, died when the couple's car was in collision with a lorry on the A4110 near to Portway, Hereford, on Friday.

Her husband Joe, 88, was airlifted to hospital in Birmingham with multiple injuries and died on Monday night.

Their family said the couple, who had lived in Hereford for 50 years, would "be remembered by all with great love".

The statement also said they would "be truly missed by family, friends and colleagues".

The couple had three children and six grandchildren.