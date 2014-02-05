Further flood warnings have been issued by the Environment Agency for stretches of the Rivers Wye and Teme in Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

Warnings also remain on stretches of the Severn.

The Wye is expected to peak on Thursday afternoon in Hereford, and Thursday evening in Ross-on-Wye.

The Teme is due to peak overnight on Wednesday, while the Severn will remain "at elevated levels" for the next few days, the Environment Agency said.

Further rainfall is expected, the Met Office said, and strong winds are predicted for Herefordshire, Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, Warwickshire, and Worcestershire.