Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption Flood barriers were erected in Bewdley through Thursday night Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption The river level at Bewdley was 13.5ft (4.13m) at 07:00 GMT on Friday Image caption Roads around Bewdley were closed on Thursday as flood barrier erection started Image caption Hylton Road in Worcester was shut as five water pumps were installed Image copyright Dave Throup Image caption Hanley Road in Upton-upon-Severn was closed because of flooding previous slide next slide

Flood barriers in Bewdley have been keeping rising river levels at bay despite further rain, the Environment Agency says.

High river levels have been recorded on the River Severn from Worcester, where flood barriers have been put up and pumps installed in Hylton Road.

Flood warnings are in place in Worcester, Upton-upon-Severn, Court Meadow, Kempsey and Callow End.

Levels in Upton are not expected to peak until Saturday, the agency said.

It recorded the river level at Bewdley at 13.5ft (4.13m) at 07:00 GMT and stated the river's typical level is between 0.68ft (0.21m) and 10.8ft (3.3m).

Between 10 and 20mm (0.7 inches) of rain fell on Friday.

BBC Travel reported Stourport Road in Bewdley and roads in Eckington, Fladbury and Upton-upon-Severn remain closed due to flooding.

Dave Throup, from the Environment Agency, urged people to follow the weather and agency updates.

He said an update from the Flood Forecasting Centre predicted further "rain, gales, high tides and storm surges".

He said saturated ground and full rivers meant surface water could not drain away.

The agency had better news for the River Wye through Herefordshire, where the flood alert is no longer in force.

The Met Office forecasted showers at the weekend and further heavy rain on Monday.