Towns and villages in Worcestershire are preparing for high river levels, which are expected to peak on Saturday, the Environment Agency has said.

Flood barriers will be erected in Severnside South, Bewdley on Thursday.

Warnings have been issued for the River Severn at Callow End and Kempsey, where rain in Wales is likely to push water levels to 6.8m (22ft).

Lara Key, from Emily's Day Spa in Bewdley, said the flood barriers had made a big difference to the town.

"It used to be that people panicked when the river levels were rising," she added.

"And now they don't panic any more."