A new village featuring hundreds of homes could be built on farmland to the west of Worcester, under fresh plans.

Malvern Hills District Council is considering an application to build the 800 properties near Dines Green.

The plans, affecting 60 acres of land in Lower Broadheath, include a new primary school, health centre, restaurants, pubs and takeaways.

Consultancy company Hallam Land Management has submitted the outline planning application.

Malvern Hills District Council deputy leader Councillor Paul Swinburn said: "It's good agricultural land this and some of us regret the need to build houses on green fields.

"But that we have a need, I think nobody now doubts and we don't have enough brown field land to build all the houses we now need."

Consultation will take place until 19 September.