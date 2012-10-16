Firefighters could have been put "at risk" when their hoses were disconnected twice as they fought a blaze in Hereford, it has been claimed.

Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said a hydrant was disconnected by "members of the public".

A spokesman said the action could have placed "both our firefighters and the affected property at risk".

Four crews were dealing with a fire at a flat in Church Street, Hereford in the early hours of Sunday.

Group Commander Rob Ball said: "Thankfully this is an unusual occurrence but it could have had devastating consequences."

He said that obstructing firefighters in this way was a criminal offence.

West Mercia Police said they are investigating the incident.