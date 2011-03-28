The Crown Prosecution Service is looking into the case of a jailed Worcestershire postman who is protesting his innocence.

Victor Nealon, from Redditch, was convicted in 1997 for attempting to rape a woman in the town.

The Criminal Cases Review Commission, a body responsible for assessing potential miscarriages of justice, has agreed to review his case.

It has referred the matter to the CPS, a CPS spokesman confirmed.

A district crown prosecutor had looked at the file, the CPS said.

"We are currently awaiting reports from the Forensic Science Service, and once we have this information, we will be then in a position to take this matter forward," a spokesman said.