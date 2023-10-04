Wonky Dorset war memorial to be straightened
- Published
A wonky war memorial in danger of collapse is to be straightened.
Over the years the century-old structure, which stands outside St James' Church in Alderholt, Dorset, has developed a forward-lean of six degrees and a 3.5-degree tilt to one side.
A technical report found the sloping was caused by inadequate foundations and vibrations from traffic.
The structure's main joints will be re-pointed and larger foundations will be fitted for stability.
The memorial commemorates 18 local servicemen who died in the World War One, with the names of six men added following the World War Two.
The report added although the Cornish granite structure, in the shape of a Celtic cross, was fundamentally sound, it was increasingly likely to collapse the more the lean progresses.
Dorset Council gave the green light for the works, which include the cleaning and re-enamelling of the names of the fallen.
The whole monument will also have a chemical substance applied to help protect its appearance.