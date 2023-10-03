Isle of Wight jobs at risk as Robin Hill Country Park goes up for sale
A family theme park is to be sold, putting several jobs at risk.
Vectis Ventures runs the Robin Hill attraction on the Isle of Wight and has announced plans to sell the site.
It blamed a prolonged period of financial turbulence caused by Covid, the cost-of-living crisis and poor spring and summer weather.
About 10 jobs are said to be at risk, with the eventual sale of the site set to cover the business' finances.
Christmas events at the park have been cancelled and the company has assured visitors that full refunds will be given to anyone who has already booked to attend.
The group said the sale of the park in Downend would release funds for further investment into Blackgang Chine, an attraction near Niton that the group also own.
Alexander Dabell, owner of Vectis Ventures, said: "Regrettably the group is unable to support the number of staff currently employed and as part of the sale process we are entering into consultation with the workforce.
"We have worked hard to try to train and retain the talent in the business and we have a reputation as a reliable employer, but the testing economic picture is such that we simply cannot carry the existing high headcount."
He added the decision came with "a heavy heart", adding: "The truth is that visitor numbers have been affected by the very poor weather we have seen the past two seasons, which has given us no choice but to sell Robin Hill and focus our investment in Blackgang Chine."
Estate agents Savills has been instructed to market the property as a going concern.
