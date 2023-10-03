Southampton: Pupils taught to swim in pop-up playground pool
- Published
A school has found a novel way to teach its pupils how to swim.
Shirley Warren Primary in Southampton is thought to be the first in Hampshire to rent a pop-up pool which it has been put up on one of its playgrounds.
Set up for six weeks, children from years 5 and 6 will have a daily swimming lesson over three weeks.
It is hoped the lessons will help the primary school meet the national target for children to be able to swim 25m (82ft) - the length of a standard pool.
Headteacher Zoe Newton said: "The cost of swimming lessons at a leisure centre and the transport there has gone up phenomenally so this is making financial sense.
"It's also much quicker, the time it took to get on buses and travel there meant we lost a whole afternoon of teaching for one half-hour swimming lesson.
"With the pool on site, they are back in the classroom within 10 minutes of getting out of the pool."
Hannah Tinkler, the SwimEd Manager from ActiveMe 360, said: "Being able to see the children every single day really helps build that personal relationship and they are less likely to forget what they learnt week-to-week"
Part of the teaching is basic water survival if a child falls into a pond or pool or gets into trouble at the beach.
They are taught about floating to survive and doggy paddle - also called "personal survival stroke".
The pool is supplied by Fairoak CIC ActiveMe 360, a company that works with young people and aims to remove barriers to accessing sport.
It is a social enterprise meaning 65% of profits are re-invested in the company. The package includes swimming teachers, all the floats and toys and a marquee to cover the pool.
The basic cost for a six week package is £11,500 but Shirley Warren has paid a few thousand more so it can offer the pool and its staff for after school lessons and sessions for parents and toddlers.
Swim England statistics said even before the coronavirus pandemic around one in four children could not swim the statutory 25 metres when they left primary school - and it is feared that could rise to three in five children by the 2025-26 academic year.
Ms Tinkler added: "Covid has had a huge part to play, children missed swimming at a younger age and therefore by year six aren't able to swim because they haven't had that opportunity available to them.
"There's definitely more of a need in deprived areas too because some parents can't afford to pay for lessons and there are so many more schools trying to use leisure centres in cities, so it's even harder to get a slot."
Ms Newton said: "The children's confidence has grown, many of them have had an experience they have never had and lots of them can now swim - we don't want the swimming pool to go!"
The 10x5m (32ft x 16ft) and 1.2m (4ft) deep heated pool is housed in a temporary marquee, which is fixed to the ground and has lockable doors.
Supplied as part of the programme are two staff, a swim teacher and lifeguard.
