Eastleigh dentist suspended over 'sexually-motivated' behaviour
A dentist found to have been responsible for sexually-motivated comments and texts has been suspended for a year.
The professional conduct committee also heard that Ali Ostovan shouted at and kissed a patient.
But it decided the misconduct of Mr Ostovan, of South Cliff Dental Group in Eastleigh, "whilst serious", was "capable of being remedied".
Mr Ostovan denied the sexual allegations.
According to the Dental Professional Hearings Service, the General Dental Council (GDC) received information from NHS England (South East) in 2020 that he had acted inappropriately.
He allegedly obtained the phone number of one woman, known as Patient B, from her dental records and sent her inappropriate text messages.
One text message to the patient, who was undergoing root canal treatment with him, said: "'You can always come to my house tonight for a private emergency exam!"
The following morning he sent a message apologising for his "stupid moment of madness".
In a written complaint to the practice, she later described him as a "vile medical professional", and that she felt "violated and disgusted".
'Troubling'
The committee found that Mr Ostovan shouted at a 77-year-old woman, known as Patient A, who had attended the practice because she was experiencing pain after an appointment.
It said he also told her: "I'm good at my job and I'm also very good in the bedroom", then grabbed her and kissed her cheeks.
Christopher Sykes, counsel for the GDC, said the incidents with both patients amounted to misconduct.
He said a number of GDC standards had been breached, and his fitness to practise was currently impaired.
He said Mr Ostovan acted with sexual motivation towards Patient A for reasons that were "unclear," and towards Patient B in a way that "appeared to be a genuine sexual advance".
He also said it was "troubling" that Mr Ostovan did not admit his text was sexually-motivated, which he said "presents a risk to individual patients as well as to the reputation of the profession".
The committee also determined that it was "reprehensible and unprofessional" for the dentist to "fail to act within appropriate professional boundaries".
The public "would be horrified to learn a dental professional had acted in the way that you have", it said.
It found other allegations, including some claims of disrespect to colleagues, not proven.
South Cliff Dental Group has been approached for comment.