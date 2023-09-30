Body pulled from river near Southampton's Riverside Park
The body of a man has been pulled from a river in Southampton.
Emergency crews were called to the River Itchen near Riverside Park shortly after 09:20 BST on Saturday.
The coastguard helicopter, coastguard rescue teams, a lifeboat, fire crews, ambulance, and police all attended.
Hampshire Constabulary said a body had been recovered from the water and the death was not being treated as suspicious.
The force said formal identification had not yet taken place and the man's next of kin had not been informed.
