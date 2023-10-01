Colonel Otton Hulacki: Polish WW2 veteran dies aged 101
A Polish World War Two veteran, described as a "legend" and a "great hero", has died aged 101.
Colonel Otton Hulacki, who was part of the Polish 2nd Corps under General Wladyslaw Anders, died on Monday.
His death was announced by the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in London.
Col Hulacki, who took part in the battles of Monte Cassino, Ancona and Bologna, was unable to return to his homeland after the war and settled on the Isle of Wight.
At the age of just 17, he joined the Polish Underground Resistance but was captured and deported to Siberia.
Memorial organiser
There he joined the Polish army set up by General Anders after Stalin agreed the release of tens of thousands of Poles from Soviet camps.
After the war, like thousands of others, he could not return to his homeland, which had been put under Soviet rule.
He continued to work tirelessly for the Polish community and was instrumental in organising a memorial in Portsmouth's Kingston Cemetery, in memory of the UK's first wave of Polish migrants.
The Polish Community School in Portsmouth described Col Hulacki as a "great hero", who celebrated his 100th birthday in January 2022.
'Valiant veteran'
In a tribute, it said: "Mr Otton was a living legend. He repeatedly told our students about war events, emphasising how proud he was to be Polish."
A statement on the Polish Embassy's Facebook page said: "We mourn the loss of Colonel Otton Hulacki, a valiant #WW2 veteran, a soldier of Gen Anders' PL 2nd Corps, who has passed away.
"Col Hulacki took part in the battles of Monte Cassino, Ancona and Bologna. Our deepest condolences go to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
