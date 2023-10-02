Merdon Castle taken off at risk register after £300k repairs
- Published
The remains of a medieval motte and bailey castle have been removed from Historic England's at risk list following repairs.
Merdon Castle, near Winchester, Hampshire, has had its loose stonework repointed and a layer of earth and grass added to its walls to protect it.
A 400ft well was also made safe and capped at the scheduled monument.
The works, costing nearly £300,000, were funded by the landowner and a £240,700 Historic England grant.
Historic England architect, Elspeth Faulkner, said: "Merdon Castle has spent many years on the Heritage At Risk register.
"It was critical that a programme of repairs was undertaken now to avoid further loss."
Historic England said it was believed Merdon Castle was built between 1129 and 1138 by Henry de Blois, Bishop of Winchester, during the reign of his brother, Stephen, the last Norman king of England.
The castle was partly demolished in 1155 on the accession of Henry II but was used as a bishop's palace until at least the 14th century.
The medieval castle was built within the ramparts of an earlier hill fort which probably dates back to the late bronze age or early iron age (8th to 5th centuries BC).
The site of the motte and bailey castle is on private land but open to the public for regular community walks.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.