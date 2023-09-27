Eastleigh residents 'stunned' gym-site housing plan rejected
- Published
Residents objecting to a new housing development have said they are "stunned" a planning committee agreed with them and rejected the proposal.
Eastleigh Borough Council was considering an application to build nine flats and three houses on the site of the former Samson's Gym.
Locals were concerned it included "too many dwellings" that would overshadow properties in Chamberlayne Road.
Eastleigh Local Area Committee rejected the application on Tuesday.
Council planners had recommended the application was approved, stating the development was an "appropriate layout and design" for the area.
Eastleigh Borough Council had proposed building a total of 12 properties, classed as "affordable", on the site - with landscaping, parking and access from Derby Road.
Residents objected, saying the development would overlook their bedrooms and infringe on their privacy.
After hearing these objections, the committee voted the application down by five votes to two.
Julie Carter of the residents' group said they were all "stunned".
She added: "It's very unusual for a council committee to dismiss an application like this.
"We recognise affordable homes are needed in Eastleigh and we had welcomed that during the public consultation."But we felt strongly that this development just didn't fit the area - and thankfully our concerns over parking, privacy and the overbearing mass of the development were listened to."
Eastleigh Town Council had also submitted an objection, citing concerns about overdevelopment of the site, and safety concerns over houses which front the busy main road.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.