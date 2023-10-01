Hampshire and Isle of Wight weekly round-up: 25 September - 1 October 2023
The story of a grieving son calling for assisted dying law change was our most read story this week in Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight.
A variety of local issues featured on the BBC News website, BBC Radio Solent and South Today.
We have picked five stories to keep you up to date.
Woman spent thousands to die abroad
James Johnson, from Hampshire, said his mother had to spend her life savings to have "control over her death" as she was assisted to die in Switzerland.
He is calling for a change to the law in the UK.
But Care Not Killing, a UK alliance of organisations opposed to the legalisation of assisted suicide, raised concerns.
Consultant 'victimised for raising hospital concerns'
Consultant Martyn Pitman has told an employment tribunal he experienced "brutal retaliatory victimisation" for raising concerns about midwifery care at the Royal Hampshire County Hospital (RHCH) in Winchester.
He worked there for 20 years and was dismissed from his job in March.
The hospital trust said "no member of staff had ever been dismissed for whistleblowing or raising concerns over patient safety and they never would be". The hearing continues.
Pair claim back three-legged world record
Two men believe they have reclaimed a world record for the longest distance completed three-legged in 12 hours.
Gary Shaughnessy, from Hampshire, who has Parkinson's disease, and his friend Andy Tucker, from Berkshire, clocked up just over 48 miles (77km).
Their previous 2021 record was beaten by two Australians last month, but the two Brits reclaimed it last week in Berkshire, subject to verification.
Solent community heroes honoured at Make a Difference Awards
An 11-year-old environmental campaigner and the founder of a school group for Ukrainian children have won awards at a ceremony to honour community heroes.
The BBC's Make a Difference campaign was set up at the start of the first Covid lockdown in March 2020 to help those needing support.
BBC Radio Solent recognised people in eight categories during Tuesday's event at Southampton's St Mary's Stadium.
Donkey back in sanctuary after blood transfusions
A donkey that received two life-saving blood transfusions has returned home.
The Isle of Wight Donkey Sanctuary team rushed Theo the donkey to have emergency surgery after he was diagnosed with colic, a potentially fatal stomach condition.
The charity said it was a rare occurrence for donkeys to undergo blood transfusions but said Theo had come back full of energy.
