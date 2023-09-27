Southsea: Residents forced to leave as house wall collapses
Residents have been forced to leave their homes overnight after the wall of a terraced house collapsed.
Firefighters were called to Victoria Road South in Southsea, Portsmouth, shortly before 22:00 BST on Tuesday.
The fire service said crews found an exterior wall of the house had partially collapsed.
Neighbouring properties have been evacuated and police cordoned off the road. People are being urged to avoid the area.
