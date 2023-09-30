Isle of Wight: Plans for up to 203 affordable homes submitted
- Published
Plans for up to 203 affordable homes on the Isle of Wight have been submitted.
Developers hope the 0.05 sq km (0.02 sq-mile) site between Newport and Cowes at Acorn Farm, Horsebridge Hill, could be built in the next five years.
Captiva Homes says it is hoping to access funding from Homes England to convert the whole development into affordable housing.
Isle of Wight council has already earmarked the site for housing.
The development, near St Mary's Hospital and HMP Isle of Wight, would be a mixture of houses and flats and Captiva Homes says there will be a minimum of 72 one-bed affordable apartments.
In 2017, permission for eight houses was approved for the site.
The plans could also see changes to the road on Horsebridge Hill.
Wider improvements to the highways are proposed as part of the application, including widening the southern side of Noke Common.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.