A287 Odiham: Man dies following two-vehicle collision
- Published
A man in his 80s has died following a two-vehicle crash in a Hampshire village.
He was driving a silver Mercedes which collided with a black BMW at about 20:15 BST on Saturday. He died in hospital two days later.
A passenger in the Mercedes and the BMW driver were taken to hospital but have since been discharged.
Hampshire police is appealing for witnesses to the crash on the London Road junction with the A287 in Odiham.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.