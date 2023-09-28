New Forest voluntary swimming clubs under threat
Five voluntary swimming clubs are under threat after being told they can no longer operate in council-owned pools.
The clubs in Totton, Applemore and Lymington in Hampshire were given three months' notice to find a new home.
They were told Freedom Leisure, which operates the pools on behalf of New Forest District Council, wanted to run its own lessons.
Freedom Leisure later said it had reflected and would "further engage" with the clubs.
It said an original end date of 1 January had been discarded "while discussions take place".
The clubs have taught thousands of children from the area to swim over the past 40 years.
Deb Davison, treasurer of Applemore and Waterside Swim Club, said she was "devastated" by the decision.
"Because [Freedom Leisure] own all five big swimming pools locally, there is no where else we can go. So they will be offering the only swimming lessons from now on.
"We have a lot of people that wouldn't be able to afford swimming lessons, and we're very flexible with our payment schemes."
Sarah, whose eight-year-old son Harrison was recently diagnosed with autism, said she was in "disbelief".
"There's not much support out there for children with special needs. They want to take that away for a business, instead of what I feel is more of a community and a family," she added.
The club has started a petition, which currently has almost 2,000 signatures, calling for Freedom Leisure to reconsider.
The not-for-profit trust took over the running of New Forest District Council's leisure centres in 2021.
It said it has an "award-winning track record of operating a learn to swim programme across England and Wales to adults, children and those with special educational needs".
"We have heard the swimming clubs' concerns, and those of the wider public, and we feel that there is now a requirement for further discussions and to move this forward in a collaborative manner," it added.
Dan Poole, New Forest District Council's portfolio holder for community, safety and wellbeing said the "unpopular decision" by Freedom Leisure has given him "empathy for customers".
Despite this, he added: "I must recognise the importance of allowing Freedom Leisure to operate and take decisions in line with our contractual arrangement."
