Butterfly World cafe: Inspectors find dead bugs and mouldy food
A rancid cucumber, decaying beetles and dead flies were all problems found at a cafe during a hygiene inspection.
The Hungry Caterpillar at Butterfly World on the Isle of Wight has been given a zero rating and told "urgent improvement" was needed.
Inspectors said: "The general standard of hygiene was poor and various areas required a deep clean."
The cafe told the BBC it "did not wish to comment".
Inspectors visited the cafe in August but were so concerned by what they found they returned before publishing their report.
They found mouldy cucumbers, tomatoes and cheese, alongside out-of-date boiled eggs and sandwiches.
There was a large amount of food in the fridge that did not have any date or allergy labelling, the report said.
Dead flies and large beetles were also discovered decaying above the shelves overhanging the griddle and deep-fat fryer, with cobwebs and other dead insects evident around the kitchen.
Furthermore, inspectors found dirty floors and worktops in the kitchen, as well as unclean fridges, dirty utensils and equipment including the hot drinks machine.
