Isle of Wight: Donkey gets life-saving blood transfusions
- Published
A donkey who was rushed into emergency surgery has been given two life-saving blood transfusions.
The Isle of Wight Donkey Sanctuary diagnosed Theo with colic, a painful stomach condition, which can be fatal.
The 16-year-old animal, who was rapidly deteriorating, was taken to Liphook Equine Hospital in Hampshire for an urgent operation.
Several donkeys from the sanctuary donated their blood, something the charity said was a rare occurrence.
Theo's previous owners had signed him over to the sanctuary in Ventnor two weeks earlier, after discovering he was unwell.
Theo was raced by ferry to specialist vets on the mainland, who removed around 1ft (30cm) of damaged intestine.
But after the surgery, the desperately ill donkey needed a plasma transfusion.
Three of the sanctuary's donkeys, Major, Thomas and Eiffion, donated blood, which was put in bags and driven to the equine hospital.
While the transfusion made a visible difference to Theo, he began going downhill again and was given a second operation to remove part of his colon.
Still fighting for his life, he needed another blood transfusion.
Working against the clock, sanctuary volunteers accompanied two donkeys, Trevor and Leighton, across the Solent and to the hospital, where they donated more blood.
The second blood transfusion was a success and Theo quickly became brighter, eventually taking short walks and nibbling some grass, the sanctuary said.
Julia Newton, the charity's Head of Animal Welfare, described the donkeys as "heroes" for donating the blood, adding the process would have had "minimal impact" on them.
She said: "It was touch-and-go at one point and we were expecting the worst.
"[Donkeys donating blood] doesn't happen often."
Theo has returned to the Isle of Wight Donkey Sanctuary on Thursday where is receiving aftercare.
Ms Newton said the vets were pleased with Theo's progress and that his "personality was coming through", which showed he was feeling better.
She said: "He's a little terror... things like stealing food from other donkeys!"
The charity said Theo could expect to live a happy life, even with part of his colon and intestine removed, managed with oil in his diet and extra care.
