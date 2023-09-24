Isle of Wight: Duck stuck in drain pipe 'doing well' after rescue
- Published
A duck who was rescued after becoming stuck in a storm drain is "doing well", her owner has said.
Plumbers were called to Froghill Farm at Sandford on the Isle of Wight on Saturday to lure Debbie the duck from the six-inch-wide (15.2cm) pipe.
The bird had been missing for two weeks when owner Emily Thompson heard her faint, desperate quacks.
After a five-hour rescue mission, the malnourished animal was retrieved with help from a CCTV camera.
Ms Thompson, 31, said Debbie was shaken, hungry and tired when she was found, but that she was now eating "really well".
The family assumed she had flown off when she disappeared for a fortnight.
But on Saturday evening, Ms Thompson heard a noise coming from a drain pipe attached to a pond, and realised the six-month-old bird was stuck inside and could not turn around.
She called Underground Service Engineering who rushed to the farm, after initially thinking it was a prank call.
Company director Frazer Lowe said she was "stubborn" and would not come out at first.
"The difficulty of it being at night [meant] we had to put some water down the drain for her to drink to keep her alive - and then come back in the morning when it was light to get her out," he said.
The team returned to the farm on Sunday morning and around 10:00 (BST), Debbie was persuaded to back out of the pipe.
The plumbers noted the duck must have been unwell and starving, as she did not flinch or run away when she was picked up.
Despite no similar incidents happening in the 40 years they had lived at the property, the family is now blocking off the pipe.
Ms Thompson said Debbie was keen to get back onto the pond with her friends.
She said: "But at the moment we're keeping her in so she doesn't burn off too much energy while she's trying to put weight on."
"She's happy, quite vocal and we're delighted she's back."
Cradled in her owner's arms, Debbie the duck quacked loudly in response.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.