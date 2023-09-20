Overturned lorry shuts A34 near Winchester
An overturned articulated lorry has closed a major route in Hampshire.
The lorry overturned across both carriageways of the A34 near Winchester shortly before 04:00 BST.
National Highways said the road was closed in both directions between junction 9 of the M3 near Winchester and the A303 at Bullington.
The road is expected to remain shut through the morning to recover the lorry and clean up a large amount of fuel and oil.
Police are yet to confirm if the driver suffered any injuries.
Motorists are being urged to allow extra travelling time, re-route or delay their journey.
