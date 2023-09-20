Environmental campaigners call for chalk streams legal protection
- Published
Environmental campaigners have called for legal protection for the UK's chalk streams.
There are 250 of them in the world and 80% are in England, with the majority of these being in the south.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust is leading the campaign to protect the streams impacted by sewage spills in recent years.
The government said it planned to tackle water pollution with more investment and "tougher enforcement".
Sienna Somers, from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust said: "The astonishing fact is that not a single river in England, including our iconic chalk streams, is in good overall health.
"People across the country are sick of seeing our rivers being abused. The government says our rivers won't be healthy until 2063 but this is too late for nature."
During 2022, untreated sewage was discharged into Hampshire and Isle of Wight rivers for 38,525 hours, according to conservation charity The Rivers Trust.
Currently 11 out of the 220 British chalk streams have legal protections as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), which means they have stricter environmental targets than other rivers.
Ms Somers thinks bespoke legislation is required for UK rivers, she said: "Chalk streams are our equivalent to the Great Barrier Reef or the Amazon Rainforest, a truly special habitat that we need to protect for generations to come."
The wildlife trust also claims an increasing number of droughts are impacting the health of the chalk streams.
Children from Whitchurch Church of England Primary School have joined TV presenter Megan McCubbin, president of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust, at the River Test, which runs along the school grounds.
'Stronger regulation'
When speaking about her work with the school, Ms McCubbin said she hoped to "enthuse them about the chalk stream on their doorstep" and wanted them to "feel empowered to protect it".
A spokesperson from the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs, said: "Our rare chalk streams are globally important and this is why we are prioritising their recovery, with 89% of priority habitats already in a favourable condition or recovering.
"Our Plan for Water sets out how we will tackle every source of water pollution alongside more investment, stronger regulation, and tougher enforcement on those who pollute.
"On top of this our Storm Overflow Discharge Reduction Plan sets strict new targets on water companies, and it prioritises action in high priority sites including chalk streams.
"We will continue to work with partners to drive actions that return our chalk streams to favourable condition."
