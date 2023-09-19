Bishopstoke man attacked by 11ft python calls for extra safety measures
Published
A man attacked by an 11ft python that climbed through his window is calling on snake owners to be more responsible with their pets.
Rob Byrne, from Bishopstoke, suffered minor injuries after the male reticulated python entered his conservatory and tried to bite his arm.
The snake has since been captured and taken to a reptile welfare centre.
It comes after Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service reported an increase in calls to snake escapes.
Mr Byrne said he had been locking up his conservatory doors when he noticed something move through a set of blinds at the window.
He said: "Its fangs nicked my arm and drew blood as it tried to sink its teeth into my arm."
Mr Byrne said it was only his quick reactions that stopped the snake biting him, or "it would have been a lot worse".
"It caught the back of my arm with one fang and the other fang got caught in my polo shirt," he said.
"Once I shoved it away it withdrew to halfway across the conservatory, but it pinned me in the corner and it was sort of waving and looking at me.
"At that point my wife and granddaughter came into the conservatory, saw it, and screamed.
"That must have spooked it because it then slowly slithered back out of the window."
The python was captured and taken to Tonbridge in Kent, where it is now being looked after at the National Centre for Reptile Welfare.
Director of the charity Chris Newman said it was "highly unusual" to find an 11ft (3.3m) python as most they've received are between 4 and 5ft (1.2 and 1.5m).
The snake has not been claimed by an owner and Mr Newman said people need to "really think" before purchasing a snake as a pet.
He said: "Snakes are escape artists. You've only got to turn your back for a second and the snake will have disappeared and we really don't recommend taking snakes out into the garden."
Mr Newman urged snake owners to also make sure their pet's vivarium is secure, as they've found many with the vents attached the wrong way round.
Jim Green, from Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, said they have had a number of reports of snakes escaping during the summer.
He said: "With austere times hitting people, there is an implication and electricity is required when you have a reptile to heat the vivarium.
"If people can't afford to pay for the electricity, then they need to do something responsible with that pet."
Mr Byrne said the python which attacked him "clearly belonged to somebody".
"They're not native to this country, so somebody has either been irresponsible and let it go, or it's escaped because of inadequate measures," he said.
"I would just like to see things made safer."
