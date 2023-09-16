Unilink Southampton bus drivers threaten strike over right turn.
Bus drivers have threatened strike action over what they describe as a "dangerous" route change.
The GMB union said the new Unilink U6 route in Southampton requires a sharp right turn at Six Dials into fast-flowing oncoming traffic.
It has balloted drivers for strike action, claiming the enforced manoeuvre would "endanger staff, passengers and the public".
Bus operator Go South Coast said it had amended the route.
The U6 route links the University of Southampton, hospital and city centre.
The diversion route at the city's Six Dials junction means buses have to cross two lanes of fast-flowing, oncoming traffic to gain access to the bus lane heading into the city centre.
'Serious incident'
The GMB's Nicky Nixon said a risk assessment had been "thrown together" by the bus company when drivers questioned the safety issues at the junction.
She said: "The junction, which is extremely busy on a normal day, sees a huge increase in volumes of speeding traffic during rush hour and Saints home games.
"Unilink clearly pushed on with the change and have no interest in protecting the safety of either the public or their own drivers.
"It's more a question of when a serious incident happens and not if.".
Any walkout by drivers would potentially affect bus services in early November.
Go South Coast admitted the change was "not ideal" but said the manoeuvre could be conducted safely, "provided that the driver gave way to on-coming traffic".
It said it had amended the diversionary route by using Brinton's Road instead of St Andrew's Road/Kingsway.
The company accused the union of an "extremely aggressive escalation" in balloting for strike action.
In response, the union said it was waiting for confirmation that the diversion route had been changed before calling off its consultative ballot.
