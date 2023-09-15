Gosport man, 29, dies in motorcycle crash on A27 in Portsmouth
A man has died in a motorbike crash in Portsmouth.
The 29-year-old, from Gosport, was riding a Yamaha MT-125 on the westbound carriageway of the A27 at Farlington when the crash happened at 00:35 BST.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and the road was closed overnight while officers investigated. It has now fully reopened.
Hampshire police appealed for witnesses or anyone with dascham footage to get in contact.
