Marcel Wochna: Inquest concludes police neglect factor in river death
Police took "insufficient action" to save a teenager who drowned after jumping into a river to evade arrest, an inquest jury has concluded.
Officers were trying to detain 15-year-old Marcel Wochna near Southampton's Cobden Bridge when he jumped into the River Itchen on 8 November 2021.
He was found dead two days later.
Recording a narrative conclusion at Winchester Coroner's Court, the jury said neglect from Hampshire police had contributed to Marcel's death.
It added that the force had demonstrated "inadequate knowledge" of working by water.
The inquest previously heard Marcel and a friend had snuck out of their houses to smoke before paddling a small wooden boat to near Smith's Quay, where they went on board a number of other moored boats.
Police were alerted and the pair were found by PC William Chan and PC Keely Miles hiding under a zipped canopy, leading to Marcel jumping into the water fully clothed.
PC Chan told jurors he did not jump in after Marcel because he "wasn't a strong swimmer".
The jury said Marcel jumped "voluntarily", but were critical of the force's immediate efforts to attempt a rescue.
In a statement, the jury forewoman said: "There was insufficient immediate action taken by the officers to attempt to rescue Marcel, which probably contributed to his death.
"The police officers had inadequate knowledge of the working by water policy.
"Marcel's death was contributed to by neglect."
Coroner Jason Pegg told the court he would be sending Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary a formal report, which would require a response within 56 days.
He said the report would include concerns over a "lack of awareness" of cold water shock amongst police officers, particularly those on the frontline.
Mr Pegg said there was also a "lack of awareness" over the police marine unit's "shout, reach, throw, row and go" procedure when someone ends up in the water.
He added: "The other matter is the use of handcuffs, they are applied when working near water to the front so people can tread water.
"While Marcel was not handcuffed when he entered the water, it's quite clear that his friend was handcuffed to the rear and that does give risk to potential future deaths in my mind."
In a statement following the conclusion, Marcel's mother Beata said her son's death had been "completely devastating".
She said: "I have never been able to understand why the police officers simply left my son and I've always believed that Marcel probably would have survived if only the officers had taken some action to help him. Instead he was left alone to drown in the dark, cold water.
"Hampshire Constabulary has never apologised to me for their failings, even during the course of this inquest as their failings became so painfully apparent.
"Although nothing can ever bring Marcel back, I truly hope that lessons are learned so that another family doesn't have to go through the pain we've gone through."
Hampshire Constabulary referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct after Marcel's death.
The force has been approached for comment.
