Kingsley Pond toddler death: Floral tributes for two-year-old girl
- Published
Flowers have been left at a village pond after the death of a toddler who was found lifeless in the water.
The two-year-old girl was reported missing from her home on Forge Road in Kingsley, near Bordon, Hampshire, at about 17:00 BST on Sunday.
She was found in Kingsley Pond a short time later and died in hospital on Monday, police said.
A woman aged in her 40s, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, remains in custody.
Police have cordoned off a house about 2,000ft (600m) from the pond and are searching undergrowth at the scene.
A car park near the large pond was filled with about a dozen police cars during a search for the toddler on Sunday.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary previously said the child's family were being supported by specialist officers.
The force appealed for anyone who was in the Kingsley Pond area at the time to get in contact.
