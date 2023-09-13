Portsmouth school's trespassers fears fail to stop 5G mast
Plans for a 5G mast have been approved despite fears it could be used by trespassers to climb over a nearby school fence.
Portsmouth City Council granted planning permission for the pole outside Admiral Lord Nelson School.
The school said it had "serious concerns" it would help people climb into its grounds. Police echoed the concerns in an email to the council.
But council planners said they did not have powers to consider the issue.
Applicants Cignal Infrastructure said there were no suitable alternative sites to provide 5G connections in the area.
Robin Parr, from the school's academy trust, said they were also worried about student safety.
"We must object to any action that increases the risk to students when accessing or leaving the school site," he said.
'Illogical and short-sighted'
Stuart York, Hampshire police's designing out crime officer, emailed the council in August to say: "During the past year there have been a number of reports of young people on the site whilst the school is closed.
"In my opinion, in the proposed position, the equipment could be used to aid climbing over the perimeter fence."
But a council assessment concluded: "Although outside a school, it is not considered there is any reason in principle to resist the proposed equipment at this location.
"The proposed site option is considered the best available compromise between extending 5G service across the target 'coverage hole' with the selected street works pole height and associated antenna and ground-based cabinets restricted to the minimum height..."
Eleven letters of objection were submitted, including from Copnor ward councillor Benedict Swann who described the chosen site as "illogical and short-sighted".
However, eight of these objections were sent by people living outside Portsmouth who largely focused on perceived health risks which have been debunked by experts.
