Kingsley Pond toddler death: Woman released from custody
- Published
A woman arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a two-year-old girl found in a village pond has been released from custody.
The woman in her 40s, who had been detained under the Mental Health Act, remains under investigation.
The girl was reported missing from her home on Forge Road, Kingsley, near Bordon at about 17:00 BST on Sunday.
She was found a short time later in Kingsley Pond and taken to hospital where she died on Monday.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the girl's family was being supported by specialist officers.
Anyone who was in the Kingsley Pond area at the time is being urged to contact the force.
The large pond, located just under 100m (328ft) from the closest homes on Forge Road, measures about 175m (574ft) long and 72m (236ft) wide.
