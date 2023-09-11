Isle of Wight Council leader resigns after no confidence motions
- Published
A council leader has said she is resigning because of the "distraction" of no confidence motions against her.
Lora Peacey-Wilcox said important work at Isle of Wight Council had been delayed due to members taking advantage of the "fragile political situation".
The independent councillor's Alliance group has three fewer members than the Conservatives and has suffered four defections this year.
A new council leader is due to be elected on 20 September.
The meeting was due to debate a Conservative motion of no confidence in her leadership.
Former Alliance member Chris Jarman - who formed a new political group called Empowering Islanders - submitted and then withdrew a similar motion in July.
'Cannot continue'
In a statement, Ms Peacey-Wilcox said the motions were "wasting time and diverting energy best used elsewhere".
She said: "I have decided to take this course of action because the ongoing submission of votes of no confidence against me has become a serious distraction.
"This situation cannot continue as there is vital and necessary work... which must not be disrupted, particularly in terms of the efforts I have been making personally to secure a proper financial deal for the island.
"Unfortunately some important work has been stalled as a result of some members taking advantage of the fragile political situation in the council chamber, including the Island Planning Strategy."
She said her two-year stint as leader would end at the full council meeting on 20 September.
The Alliance group has proposed Councillor Phil Jordan as leader while the Conservatives hope to elect Councillor Suzie Ellis.
