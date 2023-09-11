Police officer borrows child's bike to catch suspect in Gosport
- Published
A police officer chased down a wanted man on a child's bike after borrowing it from a boy she saw cycling nearby.
PC Harriett Taylor managed to pedal after the suspect and make the arrest in Gosport on Friday evening.
True to her word, the Hampshire officer later found the boy to return his cycle, which she said "was a great help".
A 47-year-old man was held on suspicion of theft, burglary and shoplifting.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
PC Taylor saw the suspect in the White Lion Walk area of the town and asked the boy: "Please can I borrow your bike? I will return it to you."
The surprised youngster handed it over and watched as the officer sped away.
Following the arrest, PC Taylor returned saying: "Thank you so much for the generous loan of your bike, young man. You, and your bike, were a great help to us."
Gosport Police uploaded video footage to social media which showed the officer on the bicycle.
They called it "a truly brilliant joint-effort from everyone involved!"