Girl, 2, found in Kingsley Pond in serious condition
- Published
A two-year-old girl is in a serious condition in hospital after being found in a village pond.
The girl was reported missing from her home in Forge Road, Kingsley, Bordon, shortly after 17:00 BST on Sunday.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said following a search the toddler was found in nearby Kingsley Pond.
The force said officers remained in the area trying to establish the circumstances of the incident.
