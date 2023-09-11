Girl, 2, found in Kingsley Pond in serious condition

Kingsley Pond
Police were called to search for the youngster shortly after 17:00 on Sunday

A two-year-old girl is in a serious condition in hospital after being found in a village pond.

The girl was reported missing from her home in Forge Road, Kingsley, Bordon, shortly after 17:00 BST on Sunday.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said following a search the toddler was found in nearby Kingsley Pond.

The force said officers remained in the area trying to establish the circumstances of the incident.

Robin Webster
The two-year-old girl was found in the large village pond near her home in Forge Road, police said

