Southampton: Man seriously injured in suspected stabbing
- Published
Police have cordoned off an area near shops and offices opposite a train station after a man suffered serious injuries in a suspected stabbing.
Police said a man was found with a wound to his neck in Wyndham Place, opposite Southampton Central Station, shortly after 08:30 BST.
The force said the 34-year-old was in hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Cordons are in place along a stretch of Blechynden Terrace and Wyndham Place.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary is urging witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.
