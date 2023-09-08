Shirley Towers: Plaque honours firefighters killed in tower block fire
A plaque has been placed at a fire station in honour of two firefighters who died tackling a tower block blaze.
Alan Bannon, 38, and Jim Shears, 35, were overcome by sudden and extreme temperatures in Shirley Towers, Southampton, on 6 April 2010.
The fire started in a flat on the ninth floor of the 15-storey block after a curtain was left on a lamp.
The red plaque, at St Mary's fire station, was unveiled earlier by Mr Bannon's daughter, Abigail.
Family, friends and colleagues of the two firefighters attended the unveiling, wreath-laying, blessing, and a recital by a Fire Brigades Union (FBU) piper.
Matt Wrack, FBU general secretary, said the plaque "will remain a proud reminder of their dedication and service."
Father-of-two Mr Shears, 35, was from Poole, Dorset, and had been a firefighter for seven years.
Mr Bannon, 38, of Southampton, had been in the job for eight-and-a-half years and had one child.
An inquest found they had become entangled in cables that had fallen from the ceiling.
It prompted a change in wiring safety rules and regulations requiring electrical cables to be mounted in metal trunking instead of plastic.
