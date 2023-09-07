Marcel Wochna inquest: Mum tells inquest son was 'life of the party'
A mother has paid tribute to her "gregarious son" during an inquest into his death.
Marcel Wochna, 15, died after jumping into the River Itchen, near Southampton's Cobden Bridge, to avoid being arrested in November 2021.
In a statement, his mother Beata Wochna said Marcel was "the life of the party" and "brought out the best in people".
Hampshire Constabulary referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct following Marcel's death.
Winchester Coroner's Court previously heard Marcel and a friend, who cannot be named for legal reasons, snuck out of their houses on 7 November 2021 and ended up near Smith's Quay.
They hid in a boat called the Arabica when they heard police being called and were found by officers PC William Chan and PC Keely Miles under a zipped canopy.
PC Miles was in the process of handcuffing Marcel's friend while Marcel was being lifted off the boat by PC Chan.
PC Chan said Marcel then "got himself into a dangerous situation" when he jumped into the water.
His body was found by Hampshire Constabulary following a two-day search of the area.
In a statement read to the jury, Mrs Wochna said recalling that day was "extremely difficult" and her son's death had been "completely devastating".
She added: "I can't put into words the pain that I felt and how I continue to feel."
Marcel moved from Łódź in Poland with his mother and younger sister to live in Southampton when he was seven years old.
Mrs Wochna said she had concerns about how he would adjust but "he absolutely loved it here".
She added: "I think Marcel's welcoming and lively character brought out the best in people.
"He was extroverted, friendly, funny and active. He found it extremely easy to make friends and interact with people.
"He was the class clown and made people feel at ease. His warmth, positivity and character were infectious. If you were in a room with Marcel, he would stick out as the life of the party."
Mrs Wochna said the friend he had been with the night he died was his best friend and they "got up to all sorts together" and "misbehaved together, which is not unusual for kids their age".
She told the court her son wanted to become an actor and travel the world, adding: "If anybody could have been an actor, it would be my gregarious son."
Mrs Wochna said she wanted to "understand" what happened to Marcel, to "hopefully ensure that something like this doesn't happen to another boy".
The inquest continues.
