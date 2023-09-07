Lee-on-the-Solent: Eleven bikes worth £100,000 stolen from storage unit
Eleven bikes worth £100,000 have been stolen from a storage unit in Lee-on-the-Solent.
The custom-made cycles were taken from LIOS Ride in Style's storage unit in Daedalus Park shortly before 03:00 BST on Saturday 2 September.
Police warned people to look out for anyone trying to sell the bikes online or in the local area.
Anyone with information should contact Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
