Hythe Ferry: Threatened service bought by Red Funnel
Isle of Wight ferry operator Red Funnel has taken over a passenger link across Southampton Water.
The operator of the Hythe Ferry, Blue Funnel, had suffered from rising costs and low passenger numbers since the Covid pandemic.
Red Funnel said it had bought the ferry to maintain the service of "historical significance".
Blue Funnel's Lee Rayment said it meant the ferry would "continue to serve Hythe and the Solent community".
The Hythe Ferry takes foot passengers from the Waterside straight into the city.
Analysis
By Paul Clifton, BBC South transport correspondent
There has been a ferry between Southampton and Hythe since the Middle Ages. It's marked on a map of 1575.
But in recent times the Hythe Ferry has struggled to balance the books, its commercial survival frequently in doubt.
It's just a 10-minute crossing of Southampton Water between Hythe Pier and Town Quay.
But for people travelling to work or for shopping it competes against frequent buses and private cars - and even, potentially, a reopened Fawley branch railway line with a new station in Hythe.
So the sale to Red Funnel will be a huge relief to the ferry's regular users.
Note the sale does not include the 640m-long Grade 2-listed Hythe Pier with its characterful electric narrow-gauge railway.
What happens to that in future is not clear.
Red Funnel currently operates vehicle ferries between Southampton and East Cowes as well the RedJet passenger vessels.
Chief executive Fran Collins said: "The Hythe Ferry is a route of historical significance providing essential services to Solent users, and we are pleased to be able to support its future."
Mr Rayment announced in December he was ending the service on New Year's Eve saying, with rising costs and passengers numbers not yet recovered from the pandemic, it was no longer financially viable.
Local councils said they would not provide a subsidy to allow it to continue.
It was later announced the ferry would continue running into 2023, as there was hope of a finding a buyer.
Passenger numbers also picked up earlier this year due to major roadworks on the Redbridge Causeway causing traffic delays heading into Southampton.
The Hythe Ferry previously stopped running in December 2020 when it could not afford to resume crossings because of the impact of lockdowns and low passenger numbers, prompting a crowdfunding effort and bail-outs from local councils.
